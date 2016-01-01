Montreal Florists Charity Page

Since 2016, Louis Vuitton partners with UNICEF to support the most vulnerable children around the world.
The aim of this global partnership is to raise funds for UNICEF and help support children that are exposed to conflicts, diseases, natural disasters and other situations that threaten their safety and well-being.
Funds have been raised through proceeds from the sale of a dedicated jewellery item, the Silver Lockit. It is a symbol of protection and was chosen to signify sealing one’s promise to help children in urgent need. The bracelets, which 40% of the retail price is donated to UNICEF, have raised over $7 million on behalf of UNICEF since the 2016 launch.
For example, in 2018 funds have provided Syrian and Rohingya children with safe drinking water, food, sanitation facilities and medical care, along with clothing and blankets for the winter months.