Montreal Florists Charity Page

Hello,

We are a collective of artisans living in the heart of Montreal who would like to unite our efforts for a good cause, which is why we are creating this page on the Louis Vuitton For Unicef Website. We will spread the word and try to raise $1000 for this cause that is dear to our hearts.

We are Florists from Montreal and we decided that 2023 would be the year for support and unity. We are artisans, and we see clients every day. We want to raise awareness and help rally people around Unicef. We hope to reach that goal. Thank you for your support!