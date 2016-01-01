By continuing your navigation on https://www.louisvuittonforunicef.com you agree to the use of cookies and similar technologies to ensure the nominal operation of the website (eg. maintain your connection).

Montreal Florists Charity Page

by Alexander Lakspur

Individual Initiative

$ 0

raised so far. Fundraising target $ 1,000

0%

3693
days left

0

donation

Individual page

Project
Donations
Comments

Hello,

We are a collective of artisans living in the heart of Montreal who would like to unite our efforts for a good cause, which is why we are creating this page on the Louis Vuitton For Unicef Website. We will spread the word and try to raise $1000 for this cause that is dear to our hearts.

We are Florists from Montreal and we decided that 2023 would be the year for support and unity. We are artisans, and we see clients every day. We want to raise awareness and help rally people around Unicef. We hope to reach that goal. Thank you for your support!

No donation received yet - please donate!
Since 2016, Louis Vuitton partners with UNICEF to support the most vulnerable children around the world.

The aim of this global partnership is to raise funds for UNICEF and help support children that are exposed to conflicts, diseases, natural disasters and other situations that threaten their safety and well-being.

Funds have been raised through proceeds from the sale of a dedicated jewellery item, the Silver Lockit. It is a symbol of protection and was chosen to signify sealing one’s promise to help children in urgent need. The bracelets, which 40% of the retail price is donated to UNICEF, have raised over $7 million on behalf of UNICEF since the 2016 launch.

For example, in 2018 funds have provided Syrian and Rohingya children with safe drinking water, food, sanitation facilities and medical care, along with clothing and blankets for the winter months.